(Bloomberg) -- Bajaj Auto Ltd. will buyback shares worth as much as 25 billion rupees ($319 million), the company said on Monday, as its stocks trade close to a record high.

The board of the company approved buyback of shares at a price as high as 4,600 rupees, the Pune-based manufacturer of two and three-wheelers said in an exchange filing on Monday. Shares of the firm rose 0.7% to 3,839.55 rupees as of 2:41 p.m. Mumbai time extending its gains for the year to 18.2%.

