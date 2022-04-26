(Bloomberg) -- Bajaj Finance Ltd. posted a 80% rise in profit in the latest quarter, helped by strong lending as the pandemic eased.

Net income on a consolidated basis rose to 24.2 billion rupees ($316 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 13.5 billion rupees a year ago, the lender said in a statement Tuesday, that nearly matched the average estimate of 24.4 billion rupees from six analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The most valuable consumer goods lender in Asia booked 6.3 million new loans in the March quarter, 14.5% more than a year ago and had 1.98 trillion rupees in total assets under management. The Indian financier which sells consumer durables and offers finance through its stores is looking to ramp up business as the impact of coronavirus closures wanes.

Bajaj Finance’s bad loan ratio narrowed to 1.6% in the three months to Dec. 31, from 1.73% three months ago. The shadow lender’s loan losses and provisions for bad loans fell to 7.02 billion rupees from 10.51 billion rupees in the previous quarter.

