(Bloomberg) -- Spanish bread and pastry maker Europastry SA is planning to launch an initial public offering in Madrid, amid a revival in new listings in Europe following two years of muted activity, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company could publish a so-called intention-to-float document as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Europastry could seek a market value of as much as €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in the listing, they said.

Europastry and its investors are considering seeking to raise about €500 million in the listing, the people said. A representative for the company declined to comment.

The company’s listing would follow Spanish beauty and fragrance group Puig Brands SA’s debut last month in what was Madrid’s first sizable listing since 2021. Puig, which raised €2.6 billion in its IPO, has gained about 8% since going public, giving it a market value of about €15 billion.

The share sale is yet another example of a reawakening in European IPO activity this year, with companies raising $13.3 billion to date, more than double the amount over the same period in 2023. Companies that shelved listings last year are being enticed back by stock markets at record highs and the start of monetary easing by the European Central Bank.

Europastry sells frozen bakery doughs in 80 countries through 26 factories, according to its website. Founded in 1987 in Barcelona, it had revenues of €1.35 billion in 2023. MCH Private Equity owns about 21% of the company, while the founding Galles-family owns 76%.

--With assistance from Michael Hytha.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.