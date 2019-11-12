(Bloomberg) -- Balderton Capital, the London-based venture capital firm, has raised one of the biggest early stage investment funds in Europe with $400 million for its seventh fund.

The investor, which already has holdings in companies such as Revolut and Sophia Genetics, will invest in “Series A” rounds, typically $8 million to $10 million investments, across the European technology industry via a 15-member team, it said in a statement Tuesday.

Venture capital financing in Europe is expected to hit a record this year. Investments in the first three quarters was $28.1 billion, surpassing the amount spent in all of 2018, according to a report from KPMG. Atomico raised a $765 million fund in 2017 while Accel put together a $575 million fund for investments in European and Israeli startups in May.

“The key word is momentum,” said Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen, a partner at Balderton. “Europe is growing so fast on the tech scene as well right now that we will have to spin the hamster wheel faster to stay on top of it.”

The company’s focus will be on enterprise software companies, health care, “deep tech” such as London-based artificial intelligence firm Magic Pony Technology, which was sold to Twitter Inc. in 2016, as well as consumer-focused firms.

Exiting these kinds of investments has been more of a challenge for VCs. Sales and initial public offerings of venture-backed businesses have been sluggish this year, according to the KPMG report. Many of the larger companies are finding it easy to raise cash without going public. There’s also investor concern about the outlook for the European economy, particularly the impact of the U.K.’s eventual exit from the European Union.

This year is on track to be the slowest quarter for European technology IPOs since 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

