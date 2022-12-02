(Bloomberg) -- Balenciaga’s artistic director has apologized for a promotional campaign that drew criticism that it sexualized children.

Demna, as the designer at the Kering SA fashion brand is known, said he was sorry for the “wrong artistic choice” behind a gifting campaign that included child models holding teddy bears clad in what appeared to be bondage gear.

“It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them,” he wrote on his official Instagram account Friday.

After a social media outcry, Balenciaga has withdrawn the images. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian said she was reassessing her ties with Balenciaga, a brand the celebrity influencer has promoted in the past.

Balenciaga said earlier this week it was taking measures to boost oversight of projects, without providing details.

Demna said he’ll engage with child protection organizations to “help on this terrible subject.”

Balenciaga named Demna artistic director in 2015. Under his creative leadership, the brand’s popularity soared as it launched sneakers such as the Triple S, which are recognizeable by their exaggerated size.

Although Kering doesn’t break down the annual revenue for Balenciaga, HSBC estimated in an April report that it generated about 1.76 billion euros ($1.84 billion) in sales in 2021.

