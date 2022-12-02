(Bloomberg) -- Kering SA’s Balenciaga is dropping a lawsuit it had filed against the production company that was behind an ad campaign that embroiled the fashion house in controversy.

Balenciaga “has decided not to pursue litigation,” it said Friday in a statement signed by Chief Executive Officer Cédric Charbit on its official Instagram account. The luxury fashion house didn’t provide more details.

A week ago, the brand had filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan seeking at least $25 million in damages, alleging that production company North Six Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins used documents related to a child-pornography case in photos in the ad campaign without permission.

Balenciaga’s artistic director also apologized on Friday for a separate ad campaign that drew criticism that it sexualized children.

In its statement, Balenciaga said that it has set up an internal image board to evaluate the brand’s content and appointed an external agency that will also assess and evaluate its work. The brand added that it has set aside a “significant fund” for grants to organizations with the aim of helping to protect children, without providing additional details.

“I want to personally reiterate my sincere apologies for the offense caused and take my responsibility,” Charbit said in the statement.

