(Bloomberg) -- Bali has had enough of unruly riders. Foreign tourists won’t be allowed to use motorcycles to get around the island after a string of accidents led to injuries and even deaths.

“They’re disorderly and they misbehave,” said Governor Wayan Koster on Monday. From here on, foreigners should only use modes of transport prepared by tourism services that meet certain standards “to ensure quality and dignified tourism,” he added.

It’s unclear how the ban would be upheld. Koster has sought the legal ministry’s support to let Bali revoke visas if any foreign tourists are found riding motorbikes, or if they’re found committing other wrongdoings like illegally working or misusing stay permits.

The holiday destination has been marred by motorcycle accidents recently. Last month, a Russian tourist was detained by the police after riding while under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a local rider, causing him to be hospitalized. In January, a Ukrainian tourist and a Russian visitor died in a road traffic collision.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.