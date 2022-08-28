(Bloomberg) -- Serbia and Kosovo agreed to end a dispute over identity cards that had sparked border tensions and threatened to spark a new conflict between the Balkan neighbors and wartime foes, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said Saturday.

Josep Borrell said on Twitter that “Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders,” which removes an unwelcome tension point at a time where Europe is grappling with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The dispute had also threatened the efforts of both countries to join the EU. Kosovo Premier Albin Kurti told Bloomberg earlier this week that he was ready for a broader agreement to normalize their relationship and move both nations closer to their joint dream of EU membership.

“We have to have an agreement -- and the time is ripe during the mandate of our government,” he said in an interview on Wednesday. “I see possibility. This autumn, we will find out whether we are going there. This autumn is quite decisive to see whether we should be optimistic.”

In early August, Serbs living in Kosovo put up roadblocks and fired shots to defy an order from Kurti’s government to replace their Serbian identity cards and car plates with the ones issued by the Kosovo authorities.

