Linamar doing business with 'several' tech entrants to auto industry: CEO

Hydrogen fuel cell maker Ballard Power Inc. is teaming up with auto-parts manufacturer Linamar Corp. to develop fuel cells for light-duty vehicles.

The companies announced Monday they’re forming a strategic alliance to develop and sell zero-emission fuel cell powertrains and components for Class 1 and Class 2 vehicles in North America and Europe, including SUVs, cars, light trucks and commercial vans.

Under the agreement, Ballard will supply the fuel cell subsystem while Linamar provides the rolling chassis, tanks, enclosures, cradles and final assembly.

The companies said the partnership could lead to the forming of a joint venture should the testing of its demonstration platform succeed.

"The establishment of this partnership to commercialize solutions for light-duty vehicles using fuel cell technology is transformative for the future of mobility and combines the global technology leadership of two great Canadian businesses," Linamar Chief Executive Officer Linda Hasenfratz said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Linamar and Ballard entered a partnership along with ROUSH CleanTech to develop fuel cell delivery vans for UPS as part of a pilot program in California.