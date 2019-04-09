{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    22h ago

    Ballard Power signs deal to provide power modules for ferry in Norway

    The Canadian Press

    Stern of the ferry to the island of Seiland, Norway

    Two buoyancy floats on the stern of the ferry to the island of Seiland, showing the fjord behind in northern Norway, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. AP Photo/Alastair Grant

    VANCOUVER — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP.TO) has signed a deal to provide the power modules for a hybrid ferry in Norway.

    Financial terms of the agreement with Norled A/S were not immediately available.

    The Norled ferry will be powered by a combination of Ballard fuel cell modules together with batteries.

    It will be able to carry up to 299 passengers and 80 cars and is expected to be the first liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered ferry in commercial operation.

    Under the agreement, Ballard will provide two 200-kilowatt power modules that will be used to power the ferry planned to begin operating in 2021.

    The Ballard modules will be designed and manufactured at the company's facility in Hobro, Denmark.