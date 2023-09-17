(Bloomberg) -- Balmain merchandise was stolen after a delivery driver was attacked as the high-end label prepares to unveil its new collection at Paris Fashion Week later this month.

More than 50 pieces were stolen after a driver was hijacked transporting the pieces between the airport and Balmain’s headquarters in central Paris, designer Olivier Rousteing wrote on his official Instagram page, adding that the driver was safe.

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately reply when asked to comment on Sunday outside of normal business hours. It’s unclear which airport Rousteing was referring to.

The creative director said he found out about the theft on Saturday morning as he was doing fittings ahead of the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show scheduled on Sept. 27.

Balmain belongs to Qatar’s investment fund Mayhoola which also owns Valentino.

Balmain is known for its elegant and modern tailoring designs as well as its red carpet gowns. Recently, actress Emily Blunt wore a mint-green Balmain dress at the Paris premiere of Chris Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer. Beyonce wore various bespoke Balmain pieces during her Renaissance tour.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.