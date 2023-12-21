(Bloomberg) -- Unusually mild weather will linger across the northern US for the rest of the winter, while drought will creep into the Midwest over the next three months, government forecasters said Thursday.

Above-average temperatures are likely from the Northeast to parts of California, Matt Rosencrans, a meteorologist with the US Climate Prediction Center, said on a call with reporters. That’s typical of El Niño, a warming of the tropical Pacific Ocean that’s currently influencing weather across the globe. The US South has a higher chance to see more rain, while the Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains could see less snow and storminess.

The balmy outlook has hammered natural gas futures, sending US prices of the heating fuel down almost 10% so far this month. Meanwhile, a deepening drought across the Midwest would mean that many soy and corn growing areas would enter the spring planting season dry, threatening supply.

Globally, January to November was the hottest in the 174-year record and “it is virtually certain, with one month remaining in the year, that 2023 will be the warmest year on record,” said Karin Gleason, a climatologist with the National Centers for Environmental Information.

