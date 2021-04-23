(Bloomberg) -- The three Baltic nations said they’d expel four Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which blamed Kremlin spies for a deadly 2014 explosive attack.

Lithuania will expel two diplomats, while Latvia and Estonia will each expel one. The moves by the countries -- which were all unwilling members of the Soviet Union -- follows the Czech demand that Russia cuts its embassy personnel from about 100 to a few dozen as ties between the pair sank to their worst since the Cold War.

Russia denies Czech accusations it staged a terrorist attack by blowing up a munitions warehouse.

“I spoke to many more ministers and informed them about ongoing discussions,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters Friday in Vilnius. “Some informed me they’re discussing similar moves.”

