(Bloomberg) -- The Baltic countries agreed to build bunkers and put in place other defensive structures on their borders with Russia and Belarus as the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, members of NATO and the European Union, are among the harshest critics of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. The three nations, which were forcibly incorporated into the Soviet Union during World War II, have already announced an increase in spending on air defense and other military hardware.

The nations’ defense ministers signed an agreement to build “anti-mobility” structures to “defend against military threats” in the coming years, the Estonian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday. Latvia is considering mining parts of its frontier in the event of an emergency, Defense Minister Andris Spruds told reporters in Riga.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine has shown that, in addition to equipment, ammunition, and manpower, physical defensive installations on the border are also needed to defend Estonia from the first meter,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in the statement.

Estonia plans next year to start building at least 600 bunkers, each one capable of holding as many as 10 soldiers, according to public broadcaster ERR. Details on the number of bunkers weren’t immediately available for the other two countries.

