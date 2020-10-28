(Bloomberg) -- The Baltimore Museum of Art withdrew three paintings it was planning to sell from its collection following days of mounting pressure over its decision to deaccession the works.

The move came just two hours before Wednesday’s scheduled auction of contemporary art at Sotheby’s. The paintings by Andy Warhol, Clyfford Still and Brice Marden were supposed to raise $65 million for the Maryland museum. Two were to be offered at Wednesday’s auction, while Warhol’s “Last Supper” was to be sold privately by Sotheby’s.

