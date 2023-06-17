(Bloomberg) -- About 16 people were injured after a Maryland Transit Administration bus crashed into two vehicles, then rammed into a building on Saturday morning in Baltimore, according to a police spokesperson.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, the Maryland Transit Administration said, estimating that between 10 and 15 people were transported to local hospitals.

The incident took place at about 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Mulberry and Paca Streets, near downtown. The crash also involved a Lexus and a Nissan, police said.

“Maryland Transit Administration Police continue to actively investigate the incident,” MTA said.

