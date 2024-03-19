(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

Gusty, dry winds set to arrive Wednesday have sparked fire weather watches across parts of the Mid Atlantic, including Washington, Richmond and Baltimore, the National Weather Service said.

Vegetation through the area is primed to burn, and any fires that get started may be blown by winds, the weather service said. Red flag fire warnings could be posted on Wednesday if conditions deteriorate.

Further to the west, in cities including Chicago, forecasters are also warning the fire danger will be high on Tuesday, but they have not issued a watch as of yet.

Across the South, a freeze warning issued Monday is set to expire at 9 a.m., the weather service said.

In other weather news:

Time of the season: Today is the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The poles will be exactly aligned up and down, from a human point of view, at 11:06 p.m. New York time. In general terms, temperatures are forecast to return to seasonal levels across the eastern US — anywhere on the east side of the Mississippi River — and even get a bit mild March 29 to April 2, according to Commodity Weather Group.

Australia: The central tropical Pacific Ocean will continue to cool in the coming months, with most climate models indicating a return to neutral levels by the end of April, according to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.

