(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge rejected a request by former Theranos Inc. President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to join an attempt by the company’s founder and former chief executive officer Elizabeth Holmes to win a new trial.

  • Balwani wanted to join an Oct. 17 hearing where a former Theranos lab director will be questioned about the veracity of his testimony at trial
  • US District Judge Edward Davila ruled Wednesday that none of the statements by the director, Adam Rosendorff, pertain to Balwani’s trial
  • Rosendorff “unequivocally stands by his testimony at Mr. Balwani’s trial,” Davila said in his ruling
  • Balwani was convicted in July of defrauding investors and patients, after Holmes was found guilty in January of defrauding investors
  • The case is US v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

 

