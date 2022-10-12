38m ago
Balwani Denied Request to Join Bid by Holmes for a New Theranos Trial
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge rejected a request by former Theranos Inc. President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to join an attempt by the company’s founder and former chief executive officer Elizabeth Holmes to win a new trial.
- Balwani wanted to join an Oct. 17 hearing where a former Theranos lab director will be questioned about the veracity of his testimony at trial
- US District Judge Edward Davila ruled Wednesday that none of the statements by the director, Adam Rosendorff, pertain to Balwani’s trial
- Rosendorff “unequivocally stands by his testimony at Mr. Balwani’s trial,” Davila said in his ruling
- Balwani was convicted in July of defrauding investors and patients, after Holmes was found guilty in January of defrauding investors
- Read More: Elizabeth Holmes’s Ex Sees Her Bid for New Trial and Antes Up
- The case is US v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.