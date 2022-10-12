Balwani Denied Request to Join Bid by Holmes for a New Theranos Trial

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge rejected a request by former Theranos Inc. President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to join an attempt by the company’s founder and former chief executive officer Elizabeth Holmes to win a new trial.

Balwani wanted to join an Oct. 17 hearing where a former Theranos lab director will be questioned about the veracity of his testimony at trial

US District Judge Edward Davila ruled Wednesday that none of the statements by the director, Adam Rosendorff, pertain to Balwani’s trial

Rosendorff “unequivocally stands by his testimony at Mr. Balwani’s trial,” Davila said in his ruling

Balwani was convicted in July of defrauding investors and patients, after Holmes was found guilty in January of defrauding investors

Read More: Elizabeth Holmes’s Ex Sees Her Bid for New Trial and Antes Up

The case is US v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.