(Bloomberg) -- Balyasny Asset Management has hired several portfolio managers as part of a broader restructuring of the hedge fund’s equity trading businesses.

Andrew O’Connor joins from Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC, which Bloomberg News recently reported is shutting down after 46 years. He’s due to start at Balyasny in New York this month, according to a person familiar with the matter.

He will be joined by Vaibhav Bajpai, formerly at LMR Partners, who will be starting at the firm’s Miami office in the spring, the person said, asking not to be named discussing personnel. Prior to LMR, Bajpai worked at Ken Griffin’s multistrategy hedge fund Citadel.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors alum David Lohman is also set to join Balyasny as an equities portfolio manager in New York later in the year.

A representative for Balyasny declined to comment, while none of the portfolio managers responded to requests for comment. Schonfeld declined to comment, and Weiss and LMR did not respond to requests for comment.

The new hires come amid broader changes within Balyasny’s equities trading units, after wrong-way bets hit performance last year. Marco Minoli recently joined the hedge fund firm in Dubai as a consumer-focused equities portfolio manager, and Balyasny has also brought in ex-Millennium equity arbitrage trader Dan Avery.

There have also been some notable exits. The firm’s global head of equities Jeff Runnfeldt departed last year, and its chief operating officer for investments on the equities trading side, Gustav Rydbeck, left this month. In both instances, co-founder and chief investment officer Dmitry Balyasny and a selection of senior colleagues took over their duties.

Balyasny, which manages around $21 billion of assets, was up 1% for the year through March 7.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.