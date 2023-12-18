(Bloomberg) -- Balyasny Asset Management is hiring a slew of traders — from Denmark to Singapore — indicating that energy trading remains attractive for hedge funds even as the extreme price surges of last year subside.

With about $21 billion in assets under management, Balyasny will add power traders in Denmark and may bulk out to its growing gas, power and carbon desk in London, according to people familiar with the plans. The company has already hired several commodities investment professionals in Singapore, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans are not public.

Last year’s energy crisis, sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saw record-setting price swings — bad for consumers stuck with higher bills but highly profitable for traders like Vitol Group and Trafigura Group who made record profits. While that war-driven turbulence has eased, energy markets remain highly sensitive, with prices jumping on recent threats to supply, from strikes in Australia to the conflict in the Middle East. Europe and Asia are increasingly reliant on imports of liquefied natural gas to meet their energy needs, even as the world looks to shift to low-carbon energy.

Investors have been flocking to elite multi-strategy hedge funds like Dmitry Balyasny’s namesake firm and others, including Millennium Management and Citadel, looking for consistent profits from their pods of traders as the global energy landscape undergoes massive upheaval.

It’s not just hedge funds, the world’s top banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Plc. have also been beefing up their energy desks including carbon trading.

Armed with billions of dollars, they’re locked in a fierce competition for talent. Smaller funds and investment firms have also launched with a focus on energy and commodities.

Balyasny started in Chicago in 2001 and now has 1,000 people working across the globe. It began to diversify into commodities three to four years ago, and they now make up close to 15% of the fund’s capital at risk, the people said. The fund already has global gas teams in the US, Europe and Dubai. In London, it has about 35 traders across gas, power and carbon under three portfolio managers, according to the people.

In Denmark, the hedge fund has added two people tasked with planning out a strategy for power trading over the next year, and is looking to expand the headcount there, according to the people. The country has become a major hub for power trading firms such as Energi Danmark A/S and Danske Commodities A/S.

Balyasny is also looking at liquefied natural gas with plans to trade LNG derivatives, such as the Japan Korea Marker, a benchmark price for spot LNG in northeast Asia, the people said.

Beyond energy, the fund is also developing other commodities sectors, such as liquid oils and agriculture, as well as industrial metals and bulks - markets that have also been upended by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Balyasny hired Dan Deighton, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in 2022, to bolster its commodities strategy. Earlier this year, it hired Jeremy Tricon as a portfolio manager in Dubai, who in the past worked as an LNG trader at Koch Supply & Trading, Tellurian Inc. and Jera Global Markets in London, according to his LinkedIn profile.

