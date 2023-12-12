(Bloomberg) -- Balyasny Asset Management has liquidated a trading book led by George Klavdianos after his team suffered losses in excess of $100 million.

Klavdianos, who ran an event-driven credit strategy that Balyasny set up three years ago, has left the firm along with his team, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The firm began to liquidate the trades in September and the process is almost finished, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

The strategy, which ran about 1% of Balyasny’s gross assets, suffered losses in long and short bets in Europe, as well as in short positions in the US, some of the people added. The firm has about $21 billion of assets under management.

Klavdianos and a representative for Chicago-based Balyasny declined to comment.

Multi-strategy hedge funds such as Balyasny, Millennium and Citadel run teams across a variety of investing approaches with tight risk limits and little tolerance for losses — a strategy that has produced steady returns and drawn investors to them. While all of them have ramped up recruitment to help meet growing demand, underperformers are frequently let go.

Balyasny is looking to bolster its team of credit money managers and is hiring traders specializing in investment grade and convertible bonds, according to one of the people.

--With assistance from Laura Benitez and Donal Griffin.

(Adds assets under management in third paragraph. An earlier version of the story was corrected to clarify the strategy’s allocation of gross assets in the third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.