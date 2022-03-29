(Bloomberg) -- In the toilet paper industry, startups are pitching bamboo as much more sustainable than the trees that go into giant brands like Procter & Gamble’s Charmin.

But is it?

Rigorous research comparing the two inputs are hard to find. However, Kimberly-Clark commissioned a study as part of its push to reduce its reliance on trees. The upshot of the 2013 report was that bamboo has less of a negative environmental impact across several metrics, including emissions, than a softwood used by the industry.

One big reason is that bamboo is one of the world’s fastest-growing plants, while trees used in traditional toilet paper can take 70 years to grow back.

However, there are areas of concern, including the potential for forests to be cut down to make way for bamboo. The plant, which is classified as a grass, also doesn’t grow that well in North America, so most of the pulp and products come from Asia. That reduces its sustainability profile, while increasing costs. At least one of these young brands says it makes up for the impact of that shipping with carbon offsets.

The overall response from the big brands is that their toilet paper is already sustainable. Many point to their suppliers receiving a seal of approval from groups that certify good forest management. Several also pledge to plant trees to replace those being cut down. In a statement, Georgia-Pacific, which owns brands like Quilted Northern, said paper products “do not negatively affect the environment the way some people or organizations think.”

In its report, Kimberly-Clark, the biggest toilet paper maker in the world, said that sourcing recycled and certified virgin tree fibers will only get harder as global economic growth continues to boost demand. That’s why it sees developing alternatives, like bamboo, as crucial to meeting its business goals and commitments to responsible sourcing.

Like all these big public companies, Kimberly-Clark is facing pressure from investors to reduce its impact on the environment and it has the goal of cutting its reliance on forest trees in half by 2025. Early last year, it released its first bamboo toilet paper under its Kleenex brand in Australia.

