(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA must compensate Italian banker Andrea Orcel 68 million euros ($77 million) for withdrawing an offer to become its chief executive officer almost two years ago, a Spanish court ruled.

The Madrid-based lender’s offer to Orcel, who is now the CEO of UniCredit SpA, stands as a valid contract and as such the bank broke it when it decided not to go ahead with the appointment in 2019, a judge in a Madrid court said in a ruling seen by Bloomberg.

The court decision brings a first major victory for Orcel in the two-year-long dispute, though the decision can now be appealed. Orcel had asked for 76 million euros as he claimed he also lost millions of dollars in deferred compensation from his former employer UBS Group AG and years of prospective salary at Santander.

The Spanish bank reversed a decision to hire him as CEO in 2019 over conflict on the issue of his deferred compensation from UBS. Santander had expected UBS to pay at least 50% of the deferred compensation the executive was in line to receive and has said it agreed with Orcel that he would make his “best efforts” to reduce the cost to Santander of his deferred compensation from UBS.

Santander declined to comment on the ruling.

The Swiss lender did agree to pay him an amount of 13.7 million euros but Orcel refused to have that factored in to cutting the cost of his appointment, Santander said in a statement in July 2019.

Santander Chairman Ana Botin and UBS chairman Axel Weber were among the executives who gave testimony in the case.

Botin claimed that the contract with Orcel was never fulfilled, so the appointment never took effect. The bank has also accused the Italian executive of recording private conversations.

