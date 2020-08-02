(Bloomberg) -- Bandhan Bank Ltd.’s main shareholder Bandhan Financial Holdings is selling 337.4 million shares in the Indian lender in a block trade seeking to raise $1.4 billion, according to deal teams obtained by Bloomberg News.

Those shares are offered at a floor price of 311.1 rupees ($4.16) each, according to the terms. Books will close by 11:30 p.m. in Hong Kong on Aug. 2. and trading will start on Aug. 3.

Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited and JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited are joint bookrunners for the deal.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.