(Bloomberg) -- A bankruptcy judge ordered the founder of Bang Energy to pay $63,517 for his Instagram posts that disparaged company advisers who sold the energy drink brand to rival Monster Beverage Corp.

Judge Peter Russin said in a Wednesday court filing that the since-deleted social media posts by Bang founder Jack Owoc “could best be described as a rant” and risked harming Bang’s business because they potentially questioned the integrity of the bankruptcy sale process.

Owoc, who was fired as Bang chief executive officer in March, made the comments under posts from a @BangEnergy.CEO Instagram account that had 1 million followers. At the time, he was fighting company lawyers over ownership of Bang-affiliated social media accounts.

Owoc deleted the disparaging comments after Judge Russin warned him that he could be fined $25,000 a day until the posts were removed, Bloomberg reported in April. Owoc’s comments included: “I (JACK OWOC) WAS FORCED BY THREAT TO POST THIS AGAINST MY WILL.” and “THE FLORIDA BANKRUPTCY COMMUNITY MUST BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE!”

Judge Russin said Owoc’s posts violated a temporary restraining order he and his wife, Megan Owoc, had agreed to abide by. The judge said the Owocs also violated the restraining order because they failed to turn over passwords for TikTok, Twitter and Instagram accounts in question by a March deadline.

The $63,517 award is for fees lawyers for Bang Energy’s former owner, Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., racked-up while working to enforce the temporary restraining order. Vital had requested the Owocs pay $74,799 for roughly 66 hours of legal work but Judge Russin reduced the amount because he said company lawyers shouldn’t have needed that much time to prepare the requisite legal papers, even though the court said it raised novel legal issues about the intersection of bankruptcy and social media.

Owoc and lawyers for Vital didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Vital filed Chapter 11 in October 2022 and sold the Bang Energy brand to Monster for $362 million earlier this year.

The bankruptcy is Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., 22-17842, US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida (Fort Lauderdale).

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.