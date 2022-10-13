(Bloomberg) -- A bankruptcy judge on Thursday said Bang Energy can tap $34 million of a new $100 million credit line to keep it afloat, sidestepping an objection from the energy drink maker’s larger rival, Monster Beverage Corp.

Bang, which filed for bankruptcy this week, will use the fresh cash to help pay its bills while searching for a more permanent solution to its legal and financial woes. Bang is getting the loan from a group of banks to which it already owes more than $350 million.

Monster voiced concern about details of the loan in a bankruptcy hearing Thursday, arguing it will unfairly hurt lower-ranking creditors like itself. Bang owes Monster nearly $300 million after losing a false advertising lawsuit weeks ago, and the two have been entangled in a separate fight over trademark infringement.

The problem, according to Monster, is that the deal calls for giving Bang’s lenders new, better claims to the drink maker’s assets when the rest of the loan is drawn, diminishing recoveries of lower-ranking creditors. In court papers, Monster’s lawyers also call out tight milestones embedded in the financing that they say will chill potential bidding for Bang’s assets.

Bang’s lawyers and its bankruptcy judge said in the hearing Thursday that those issues will be handled at a later hearing, before the company can draw the rest of the debt. The parties worked out other, more minor, disputes during breaks in the hearing.

Bang’s parent company, Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., sought court protection from creditors this week on the heels of a soured distribution deal with PepsiCo and insurmountable litigation costs. The energy drink maker had been in default on its bank debt since March.

The bankruptcy is Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., 22-17842, US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida (Fort Lauderdale).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.