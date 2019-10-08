Bang & Olufsen Names New CEO After Reporting Yet Another Loss

(Bloomberg) -- Bang & Olufsen A/S replaced its chief executive officer as the Danish maker of luxury audio systems grew impatient with the slow pace of the company’s turnaround.

B&O named Kristian Tear, 55, as its new CEO with immediate effect. He replaces Henrik Clausen, who will be “at the company’s disposal in the short term,” according to a statement.

Tear “has the right profile to take Bang & Olufsen onwards from where we are today,” Ole Andersen, B&O’s chairman, said. “He brings with him experience from leading international consumer electronics companies, he has a solid operational background and he is a strong and inspirational leader.”

Bang & Olufsen reported earlier this month a second consecutive quarterly loss, missing analyst estimates, as sales declined 30%. Clausen had forecast a turnaround in the second half, after anticipating that first-half sales would probably decline.

Tear comes from Logitech International SA, where he was vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa for four years and was responsible for sales, marketing and distribution of 13 product lines.

To contact the reporter on this story: Frances Schwartzkopff in Copenhagen at fschwartzko1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.