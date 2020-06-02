(Bloomberg) -- The chairman of Bang & Olufsen A/S, Ole Andersen, has died.

The maker of luxury stereos and TVs didn’t provide details, other than to say that the 63-year-old passed away on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we have received the news of Ole passing away,” Kristian Tear, chief executive, and Juha Christensen, interim chairman, said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work with Ole and we thank him for his great contribution to Bang & Olufsen over the years. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Ole’s family and friends in this very difficult time.”

Andersen had been a titan of Danish corporate life, with a long history on the boards of some of the country’s best known companies. But in recent years, some of his affiliations soured. Most notably, Andersen was forced out as chairman of Danske Bank in late 2018 by its biggest shareholder, following a vast money laundering scandal.

The news of Andersen’s death comes after a difficult period for B&O, with Covid-19 adding to a long list of issues that dragged down the company’s efforts to turn a profit. In its latest attempt to stay afloat, B&O recently announced it is planning a rights issue to help generate much needed cash.

Bang & Olufsen will hold an extraordinary general meeting on June 3, as planned, and intends to proceed with its rights issue, “subject to obtaining the required approvals at the general meeting,” it said.

The company’s shares fell about 5% following Tuesday’s announcement. So far in 2020, B&O has lost roughly a third of its market value.

