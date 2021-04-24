(Bloomberg) -- The Thai capital Bangkok has ordered the shutdown of dozens of businesses considered at high risk for Covid infections as the city tries to contain its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began.

Establishments such as cinemas, gyms, and convention centers will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, while malls and convenience stores can still open but with shortened hours, according to the announcement Saturday night by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

“Given the huge surge in the number of new cases, the city has decided to tighten restrictions to curb infections so that the situation can normalize quickly,” said Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, adding that the city will also strictly enforce mask-wearing rules in all public areas.

Bangkok, Thailand’s largest city with an estimated population of over 10 million, has become a hot spot for a new wave of Covid cases this month, with the majority of the country’s new infections reported there. More than half of 2,839 cases reported on Saturday were detected in Bangkok.

Earlier this month, the city ordered the shutdown of pubs and bars, which were identified as sources for new clusters of infections.

