Bangkok to Allow More Businesses to Reopen as Outbreak Eases

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s outbreak epicenter of Bangkok will allow some aesthetics-related businesses to reopen after its worst wave of infections improved and more people are vaccinated.

Beauty clinics, foot massage services, nail salons and tattoo parlors can resume operations from Monday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said late Saturday. People will also regain access to parks, botanical gardens and museums in the city.

“After a careful consideration, the relaxation can go ahead as planned,” he said. “The outbreak situation is now at a controllable level and residents of Bangkok, especially those in these businesses, have already received vaccinations.”

Prayuth last month overturned Bangkok’s plan to relax restrictions on June 1 and ordered an extension of the closures until June 14 as the capital struggled to contain the virus spread.

The health ministry on Sunday reported 2,804 new cases and 18 deaths. That’s down from a record of nearly 10,000 new cases in a day in May.

Bangkok remains the virus hotspot of Thailand’s current outbreak, accounting for about a third of new infections since the resurgence in early April and with new clusters still being detected. But authorities have been ramping up vaccinations for the city’s residents, with 1.6 million shots administered, enough for nearly 10% of its population, compared to about 4% nationwide.

