(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh has authorized the emergency use of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, the fifth approval by the drug regulator in the South Asian nation.

Dhaka-based Incepta Vaccine Ltd. will work as the local agent for the import of the vaccine, the Directorate General of Drug Administration said in a notice on Sunday.

Bangladesh approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine in April after the inoculation drive came to a halt amid a supply squeeze due to India’s ban on vaccine exports.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.