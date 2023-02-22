(Bloomberg) -- Profitability of local lenders in Bangladesh will likely come under strain from rising funding costs amid a liquidity squeeze in the banking system, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

“A spike in imports, declines in remittance inflows and high inflation have drained liquidity,” analysts led by Chong Jun Wong said in a report Wednesday. The funding costs “have increased materially because demand has grown, and the central bank has started tightening monetary policy to curb inflation.”

Liquidity began to tighten as banks increased sales of the local currency for dollars amid growing inbound shipments. Rise in global commodity prices and the dependence of the South Asian nation on imports are adding to its troubles. The International Monetary Fund last month approved a $4.7-billion loan to cushion the nation from economic pain as foreign-exchange reserves decline.

The value of letters of credit settled by Bangladesh banks rose 22.9% in 2022 from the prior year, driven by demand for dollar contracts as companies also boosted machinery imports after the pandemic, the report added.

The weighted average of interbank repo rates jumped almost six-fold through 2022, while the weighted average of interbank overnight rates more than doubled to 5.8% — the highest since 2015. The central bank also raised the repo rate at which it lends to banks to 6% in January from 4.75% at the beginning of last year. While interbank rates somewhat moderated in February, they still remains high.

“The pressure on liquidity may not fully abate in 2023 because high inflation will keep a lid on deposit growth, while economic uncertainty may lead to reductions in exporters’ earnings,” Moody’s said. “Banks that lack enough resources to obtain funding will be forced to slow lending.”

