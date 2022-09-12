(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh capped exchange rates for remittances and export proceeds to curb volatility in the foreign-exchange market.

Banks will offer a maximum rate of 108 taka against the dollar for remittances and 99 taka for export proceeds from Monday, the central bank said.

“The new uniform rates will bring discipline to the foreign exchange market,” spokesman Serajul Islam said by phone Monday. “Now we’ll monitor if the foreign-exchange dealers and banks are following the new rates.”

Bangladesh is stepping up measures to protect its currency after a shortage of dollars pushed the taka to a record low of 97.45 to the greenback last month. This prompted traders to turn to the so-called kerb, or underground, market where the taka dropped past 100 per dollar.

For importers, the exchange rate will be the weighted average of the maximum rates, plus 1 taka.

