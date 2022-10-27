(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh is hoping to secure $4.5 billion in loans from the International Monetary Fund to build a buffer amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves, a central bank official said.

The loans are being proposed under three IMF programs -- Extended Credit Facility, Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument -- of $1.5 billion each, Bangladesh Bank spokesman G.M. Abul Kalam Azad said in an interview Thursday. The country is “hopeful of arriving at an agreement with the IMF in two weeks’ time,” he said.

The IMF team led by Mission Chief to Bangladesh Rahul Anand started discussions with central bank officials in Dhaka on Oct. 26, and will continue until Nov. 9 on “economic and financial reforms and policies.”

Reforms to the South Asian nation’s banking sector were part of the IMF’s policy recommendations. Bangladesh agreed to gradually reform the financial sector to strengthen the corporate governance of banks, according to Azad.

The financing will cushion Bangladesh against a steady depletion of its foreign exchange reserves that has slipped to $35.85 billion as of Oct. 26 -- just enough to cover about four months of imports -- from $46.49 billion a year earlier.

Bangladesh has also been seeking assistance from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to bolster its forex reserves.

Over the past few months, IMF has been working on sewing up loan agreements with vulnerable nations such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

