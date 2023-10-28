(Bloomberg) -- Scores of opposition supporters clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday and renewed demands for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign before elections next year, a development that risks inciting more violence in the days to come.

The largest opposition group, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, called for a peaceful rally in Dhaka to pressure Hasina, 76, to step aside for a non-partisan, caretaker government to carry out free and fair elections in January. Her administration rejected the demand, saying Bangladesh’s top court has ruled the caretaker system is illegal.

Opposition activists and the police clashed at an intersection near the protest venue. Police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd as they drove armoured vehicles down the road, social media videos published by TV channels showed.

The government deployed paramilitary troops to assist the police in beefing up security after clashes broke out.

An Islamist group, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, breached police barricades to hold a separate anti-government rally. The BNP also announced a plan to enforce a daylong, nationwide shutdown, locally known as hartal, on Sunday to condemn the “police crackdown” on the opposition.

The clashes threaten to distract the government, which won initial approval from the International Monetary Fund to access more funds from a $4.7 billion loan package to shore up the economy. Hasina’s government is facing scrutiny over the way it’s carried out elections amid periodic crackdowns on dissent.

The ruling Bangladesh Awami League is holding another rally on the same day, vowing to occupy every street in Dhaka to keep the opposition at bay. Tensions in Dhaka and other major cities have been simmering for some time with the rival parties holding rallies almost every week.

Police arrested at least 1,680 BNP supporters in four days in connection with protests, according to the party’s senior joint secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed.

“If the BNP comes and attacks us, we will not sit quietly,” Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of the Awami League, said at an event in Dhaka on Thursday. “If there is an attack on our peaceful rally, our workers will not sit back. There will be a counter-attack.”

The US has put pressure on Hasina’s government to ensure the integrity of the elections, imposing visa restrictions in May on Bangladeshis seen to have undermined democracy in the South Asian country. In 2021, the US sanctioned the country’s Rapid Action Battalion — a police unit accused of human rights abuse, including allegations of extra-judicial killings.

Bangladesh has vowed free and fair elections after the latest round of restrictions from the US but Hasina has pushed back, accusing Washington of bias against her government in a BBC interview in May. In recent years she has been cultivating ties with India and China as Bangladesh seeks to diversify away from its $47 billion garment industry, which relies on demand from Europe and the US.

Still, there are concerns about the upcoming elections, with the Washington-based International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute warning about a widespread climate of uncertainty and fear. This includes “uncompromising and zero-sum politics” and “political violence,” they said in a statement earlier this month after a visit to Dhaka.

