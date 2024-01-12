(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s central bank is considering a crawling peg system for its currency, backtracking on an earlier pledge to allow the exchange rate to float freely.

The plan isn’t final yet and Bangladesh Bank is still working on the system, spokesman Mezbaul Haque said by phone Friday.

The Business Standard, which earlier reported on the plan, said the central bank is working with a technical mission from the International Monetary Fund to formulate the currency mechanism.

Bangladesh in June pledged to float the currency to create a more transparent and efficient market. Since becoming an independent country in 1971, the country has made use of a series of fixed exchange rates to manage volatility.

The exchange rate for all inflows was set at 109.50 taka per dollar in December, compared with 109.75 taka previously.

The central bank deemed a market-driven exchange rate as very risky for inflation, the Business Standard said, citing an unidentified senior executive in the monetary policy department. The crawling peg is the preliminary stage before transitioning into a floating exchange rate mechanism, the official was quoted as saying.

The central bank will probably introduce the new currency system in its upcoming monetary policy announcement for the second half of the current fiscal year, the newspaper said.

Haque said Friday the policy statement was tentatively scheduled for Jan. 17. The country held elections earlier this week, in which the ruling party led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina swept to power amid a boycott by the main opposition.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.