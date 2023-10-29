(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh authorities detained a senior opposition leader after deadly clashes over an anti-government rally killed one policeman and injured many others.

Police took into custody Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of the largest opposition group, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, from his home on Sunday, his wife, Rahat Ara Begum, told reporters in the capital Dhaka.

Television footage showed the BNP leader waving to his supporters and journalists as he was driven away in a vehicle.

The government expanded a crackdown on the opposition after scores of supporters clashed with the police in street battles on Saturday. A mob beat a police constable to death in a daylight lynching that Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said was carried out by BNP loyalists.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.