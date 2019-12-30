(Bloomberg) -- Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared on track to win an unprecedented fourth term, according to preliminary results from Sunday’s election, after a vote marked by tight security and a crackdown on the opposition.

Hasina’s ruling Awami League won at least 152 of the 299 seats up for a vote, Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed told reporters in Dhaka, citing early returns from 182 constituencies. The victory allows the ruling party to form a government for a third-straight term, and Hasina’s fourth as prime minister since 1996.

The Jatiya Party won 15 seats, with an alliance led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party winning four seats. Others won 11 seats. Bangladesh’s parliament has a single 350-seat chamber with 300 elected representatives. Polls for 299 seats were held Sunday.

The results put Hasina, 71, in position to extend her rule as the longest-serving premier since the nation became independent in 1971. More than 8,000 activists and leaders from the opposition alliance have been arrested since voting was announced in November, according to the rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

BNP leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is now in jail, and her son was recently sentenced in absentia to life in prison.

Hasina, who has overseen a harsh security crackdown after terrorist attacks, pledged to accelerate annual economic growth to 10 percent in the next five years and add 12.8 million jobs. The message has helped her woo voters in a contested campaign after the opposition decided not to repeat its previous election boycott.

Garment exporters, which account for 13 percent of gross domestic product and sell to companies including Marks & Spencer Group Plc and Calvin Klein Inc., have benefited from the security. The apparel industry aims to take annual overseas sales to $50 billion by 2021 from $30 billion.

Companies are hoping the good economic times can endure this period of heightened volatility in a nation with a long history of political violence.

Still, the government has been criticized by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump for failing to allow U.S.-sponsored international election monitors into the country, with the State Department issuing a statement on Dec. 21 urging the poll to be conducted free of “harassment, intimidation, or violence.”

In response, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 175 election observers had been accredited, along with 118 local organizations and 25,920 observers who’ve been approved to monitor the polls.

