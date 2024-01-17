(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s central bank said it is considering introducing a crawling peg system for the local currency to keep it stable, as it raised its key interest rate and narrowed the rate corridor to fight stubborn inflation.

Bangladesh Bank increased the overnight repurchase agreement rate by 25 basis points to 8%, the monetary authority said in a statement on its website Wednesday. The policy rate corridor was narrowed to 1.5 percentage points from 2 percentage points, it said.

“The BB is evaluating the potential of implementing a crawling peg exchange-rate system,” Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said in the statement. “This system would serve as a transitional arrangement paving the way toward a fully flexible exchange-rate regime in the future.”

Since becoming an independent country in 1971, Bangladesh has made use of a series of fixed exchange rates to manage volatility. In June, the nation pledged to allow the currency to float freely for the first time in the country’s history, a key demand from the International Monetary Fund to keep its $4.7 billion loan program on track.

Under a crawling peg system, the taka would be linked to a basket of currencies and operate within a defined exchange rate corridor, the central bank said. It did not elaborate on the basket of currencies nor on the timeline for the plan.

The exchange rate for all inflows was set at 109.50 taka per dollar in December, compared with 109.75 taka previously. A looser currency regime may help replenish Bangladesh’s reserves by raising the attractiveness of the nation’s exports. The taka declined about 6% against the dollar since the end of 2022.

The taka will probably fell to 120 per dollar by the end of June, assuming Bangladesh Bank shifts to a crawling peg, Saurav Anand, South Asia economist at Standard Chartered Plc, wrote in a note after the announcement. The bank retained its positive outlook on the nation’s bonds over a 12-month horizon as monetary policy turns dovish.

Inflation Fight

Wednesday’s policy decision also comes after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered authorities to reduce inflation after she extended her rule for a fourth straight term earlier this month. Officials are also under pressure to protect the economy from risks as Fitch Ratings warned in January that Bangladesh’s vulnerability to shocks has risen as the nation’s foreign-exchange reserves dwindled.

Inflation has held above 9% since March last year and prices typically skyrocket during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in two months. Higher borrowing costs will temper demand and curb price gains, which Hasina’s government aims to bring down to 6% in the year ending June.

The BB also cut the rate on the standing lending facility by 25 basis points to 9.5%, and raised the rate on the standing deposit facility by 75 basis points to 6.5%.

For the second half of the year, Bangladesh Bank will look to “uphold a vigilant, hawkish approach to monetary policy until inflation rates are effectively reined into a desired level,” the central bank said.

Other details from the statement:

Central bank forecast the current-account deficit to narrow to $332 million in fiscal year 2024 from $2.7 billion in previous year

Reserves seen at $29 billion for the period compared with $31.2 billion in previous year

