(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s central bank raised the repurchase agreement rate to 5% from 4.75% to control inflation.

The rate was adjusted to cope with the impact of surging oil and food prices in global markets on the Bangladesh economy, according to an emailed statement from Bangladesh Bank. Bangladesh’s consumer prices rose 6.29% in April, the highest in 18 months.

The repo rate change, the first since July 2020, will be effective immediately.

The central bank left the reverse repo rate unchanged.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.