(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh Petroleum Corp. plans to borrow an additional $400 million in loans from Jeddah-based International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., or ITFC, to import petroleum products, according to a government document seen by Bloomberg News.

  • Lending plan is in addition to a $1.4 billion loan agreement BPC signed with ITFC in May to import petroleum products for the fiscal year ending June 2024
  • Separately, state-owned Petrobangla plans to borrow $500 million in loans from ITFC to import liquefied natural gas
  • BPC Chairman ABM Azad and Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker didn’t respond to calls for comment; an email to ITFC wasn’t immediately answered
  • NOTE: ITFC has approved $16 billion for the South Asian nation’s energy security since 2008

 

