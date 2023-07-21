Jul 21, 2023
Bangladesh Seeks $900M in Loans from ITFC for Energy Imports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh Petroleum Corp. plans to borrow an additional $400 million in loans from Jeddah-based International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., or ITFC, to import petroleum products, according to a government document seen by Bloomberg News.
- Lending plan is in addition to a $1.4 billion loan agreement BPC signed with ITFC in May to import petroleum products for the fiscal year ending June 2024
- Separately, state-owned Petrobangla plans to borrow $500 million in loans from ITFC to import liquefied natural gas
- BPC Chairman ABM Azad and Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker didn’t respond to calls for comment; an email to ITFC wasn’t immediately answered
- NOTE: ITFC has approved $16 billion for the South Asian nation’s energy security since 2008
