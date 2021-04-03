(Bloomberg) -- The Bangladeshi government will enforce a seven-day nationwide lockdown from Monday as coronavirus cases and deaths surge across the country.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader announced the decision on Saturday after new virus cases in the country reached a record the day before. Bangladesh reported 6,830 new infections on Friday, taking the nation’s tally to 624,594. The death toll is at 9,155, according to government data.

Bangladesh had its first lockdown for more than two months in 2020. As a new wave struck in March, the government imposed curbs on assemblies and large gatherings in an effort to limit transmission of the disease.

The U.K. added Bangladesh and three other countries to its “red list” of nations where entry will be banned for most travelers who have been there the previous 10 days. The restriction will take effect on April 9. The move is a result of “new data showing an increased risk of importation of variants of concern,” the U.K. said.

