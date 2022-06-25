(Bloomberg) -- In 2012, the World Bank canceled a $1.2 billion loan to build Bangladesh’s longest bridge citing corruption, which the government said was never proven. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said days later her government would build the bridge with its own funds.

Eight years after work began, Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the bridge spanning more than six kilometers (3.7 miles) across the Padma River that cost $3.87 billion. It will connect 80 million people -- half the country’s population.

The multi-purpose bridge, linking the southwest to the northeast, has four lanes for traffic on the top deck. An under-construction rail track on the bottom deck is expected to eventually be connected to a trans-Asian railway network.

Fifty years ago, newly independent Bangladesh was synonymous with poverty. Today the tiny South Asian nation is being feted for beating its bigger and richer regional peers on key economic and social indicators such as gross domestic product per capita and gender equity. it is scheduled to exit from the Least Developed Country status in 2026.

The government-funded bridge shows its appetite for infrastructure spending amid a need to create jobs for its 67 million labor force and reduce pandemic-fueled inequalities. The bridge is estimated to increase the South Asian nation’s GDP by more than 1 percentage point.

“When I announced a plan to build the bridge with our own funds, many in Bangladesh doubted me. I proved them wrong,” Hasina said at a news briefing in capital Dhaka on Wednesday. “The common perception that Bangladesh cannot do anything without financial assistance by lenders is gone.”

Infrastructure Overhaul

Bangladeshis now rely largely on ferries for crossing the river that cuts across the middle of the country. Travel times are long and can also be risky in the monsoon season. It is estimated that about 80% of the ferry traffic will be diverted to the new bridge because of a significant reduction in travel time and costs, according to the Asian Development Bank.

The project is seen as personal victory for Hasina who pushed on with the project despite the abrupt end to the World Bank’s funding.

“The bridge is a response to insults,” she told parliament earlier this month.

After the multilateral lender’s pull-out, the project slipped off schedule, pushing the completion deadline from 2015 to 2018. The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the project further. The delays escalated the cost three times over the estimate set out in 2007 when the project was first approved.

China Major Bridge Engineering Co., a Wuhan-based construction company, built the main bridge. It’s the largest a Chinese company has ever built outside China.

The World Bank lauded the project’s completion.

“As a long-standing development partner of Bangladesh, the World Bank recognizes the many benefits the Padma Bridge brings to the people and economy of Bangladesh by boosting inclusive growth and reducing poverty in the country,” country director Mercy Tembon said in a statement.

The early allegations of bribery and corruption morphed into an international investigation involving former top executives from the Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, one of the five companies shortlisted for a $50 million construction supervision contract. The case collapsed in Toronto in 2017 after a judge threw out all wiretap evidence.

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Bangladesh investigated the allegations against a government minister and other officials and found no proof of corruption.

