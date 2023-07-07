(Bloomberg) -- Two Bangladeshi banks are planning to introduce trade transactions denominated in Indian rupees as the South Asian nation looks to shore up forex reserves and reduce reliance on dollars.

Eastern Bank, which opened rupee accounts with the State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, will announce the plan for rupee trade on July 11. The other Bangladeshi lender offering the same service is the state-run Sonali Bank.

These lenders’ use of the Indian rupee is part of an emerging global movement to rely less on the dollar. Using local and regional currencies can help developing nations shield foreign exchange reserves in times of crisis.

“The use of the Indian rupee in India-Bangladesh trade provides a convenient and cost-effective mechanism for conducting cross-border transactions,” Eastern Bank’s Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar said in an interview on Thursday. “That will reduce the exchange cost and the cost of doing business.”

Bangladesh imported about $14 billion worth of goods from India, the second largest supplier after China, in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Just $2 billion of merchandise were exported to India from Bangladesh in the same period.

A portion of the bilateral trade, particularly Bangladesh’s imports from India, is expected to flow through these bank transactions.

“On day one, I don’t expect that trade will hit $15 billion, but we’ll start in a very humble way,” Iftekhar said. “For businesspeople, the exchange loss will be less and terms can be faster.”

Bangladesh’s reserves fell to $31.16 billion as of July 5 from $41.88 billion a year earlier. The South Asian country has moved to a more market-determined exchange rate to stabilize the reserves.

Bangladesh’s central bank plans to launch a taka and rupee debit card in September in order to save dollars as forex reserves drop. Bangladeshis will be allowed to spend rupees equivalent to $12,000 a year in India under the travel quota.

The introduction of the card is expected to eliminate double conversion of the currency, reducing the loss by 6%, Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said last month.

