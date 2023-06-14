(Bloomberg) -- French content production giant Banijay has acquired a majority stake in Balich Wonder Studio, a live events business that produced the 2022 Qatar World Cup opening ceremony, the company said in a statement to Bloomberg on Thursday.

The 51% stake is worth between €200 million and €250 million ($271 million), according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the terms aren’t public. The acquisition will help Banijay, the world’s largest independent TV producer, diversify its business. The company declined to confirm the deal value.

Banijay, part of the Amsterdam-listed FL Entertainment group, owns Endemol Shine, the studio behind hit franchises Big Brother and Survivor. Led by French producer and founder Stephane Courbit, the group has been expanding through bolt-on acquisitions around the world. It bought 15 companies in 2022, the company disclosed when it reported its full-year results.

Banijay’s Chief Executive Officer Marco Bassetti said in an interview with Bloomberg that the deal could mean Banijay uses its existing intellectual property, like the popular TV shows Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror, for events. He hinted that more acquisitions would be coming.

Founded in 2013, Milan-based Balich Wonder Studio specializes in producing large-scale ceremonies, like those at the Rio and Sochi Olympic Games. It also produces events for brands like Louis Vuitton, Ferrari and Dolce & Gabbana, according to the statement.

