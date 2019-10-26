(Bloomberg) -- French content producer Banijay Group said it’s buying Endemol Shine Group from Walt Disney Co. and Apollo Global Management Inc.

Banijay will acquire the Dutch production company behind hit shows like “Black Mirror” and “Peaky Blinders,” confirming reports that emerged earlier. The buyer is backed by two conglomerates: France’s Vivendi SA and Italy’s De Agostini SpA.

Banijay and Endemol Shine had been discussing a valuation of at least $2 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg Oct. 22.

The acquisition will be financed through a capital increase of Banijay Group and committed debt financing, which includes a full refinancing of Banijay and Endemol Shine’s existing financial debt, supported by Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Societe Generale, Banijay said in an emailed statement.

Post-closing, the combined group will be held by LDH, a holding company controlled by Banijay’s chairman Stephane Courbit, with 67.1% and Vivendi with a 32.9% stake, it said. Italian Group De Agostini owns 36% in LDH while French investment Fimalac will own 12% of the capital through a reserved capital increase dedicated to the financing of the Endemol Shine acquisition.

Disney and Apollo were seeking a buyer last year. They had attracted interest from suitors including Banijay, the U.K. broadcaster ITV Plc and Hollywood talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., Bloomberg News reported at the time. Endemol, based in Amsterdam, called off the sale process later in the year after failing to reach an agreement. Banijay owns the rights of TV series such as Norway’s political thriller “Occupied” as well “Versailles,” a period drama about King Louis the 14th.

