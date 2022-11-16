(Bloomberg) -- Individuals protesting Brazil’s presidential election results are “intemperate” and don’t represent the Brazilian people, the chief executive officer of Latin America’s second-biggest bank said.

“Democracy in Brazil is very young but it prevailed, and the judiciary has been strong and effective in defending it,” Banco Bradesco SA CEO Octavio de Lazari Junior said in an interview at Bloomberg’s office in New York. “You may have a small complaint here, another there, but the election is resolved. Let’s go forward.”

President Jair Bolsonaro’s staunchest supporters have refused for more than two weeks to accept defeat in last month’s vote. They’ve protested President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s victory, rallying around unproven claims of fraud. Bolsonaro still hasn’t made a public statement conceding, although members of his government have being saying he’s already giving up power.

Lazari said there’s no risk the election will be invalidated because the Brazilian people, who are “calm and friendly,” wouldn’t allow it. The focus now should be on the next government and its most important task: maintaining fiscal discipline to help the central bank control inflation and eventually bring the benchmark interest rate down from its current 13.75% level.

Democracies across the world have grappled with election deniers in recent years. But in Brazil, authorities have become especially aggressive in moderating extremists after Bolsonaro, who models himself after former US President Donald Trump, cast doubt on the country’s electronic voting system.

Bank’s Performance

Bradesco shares tumbled 17% on Nov. 9, the biggest drop since 1998, after reporting weaker-than-expected profit and higher non-performing loans, sparking a spate of analyst downgrades.

The bank’s recurring net income totaled 5.2 billion reais in the third quarter, a 23% drop from a year earlier and below the average analyst estimate of 6.7 billion reais. The bank, one of the most-exposed to lower-income individuals in Brazil, more than doubled its expenses for bad-loan provisions.

Return on equity, a measure of profitability, narrowed from 18.5% in the second quarter to 13.4%, its lowest level since the second quarter of 2020, during Covid lockdowns.

Lazari said he is bracing for more pain in coming quarters, as inflation, high interest rates, eroded wages and low available income are making it harder for individuals to pay obligations.

“The government will need to help the poorest families next year,” Lazari said. “There is no way out, and we can live with extra spending for this purpose as long as it doesn’t increase the public debt, as long as the government cuts other expenses, or increases revenue.”

Loans more than 90 days overdue reached 5.1% of the total portfolio for individuals, the highest since March 2018, with credit cards and unsecured lines as the main culprits. For small and midsize companies, non-performing loans reached 4.5%, a 60 basis-point increase from the previous quarter.

Families have been forced to allocate a bigger share of income to pay the most expensive debt, such as credit cards and unsecured loans, the central bank said in a report.

--With assistance from Vinícius Andrade, Maria Eloisa Capurro, Giulia Camillo, Leda Alvim, Helder Marinho, Gerson Freitas Jr. and Julia Leite.

