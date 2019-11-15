(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar rebuked KBC Group NV’s chief executive over his criticism of a mortgage overcharging investigation.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum rounded on Johan Thijs after he urged the Irish central bank to “turn the page” on the “annoying” inquiry into how thousands of customers across numerous retail banks were overcharged, with some eventually losing their homes. His comments hit a nerve in a country that is still wary of the financial sector more than a decade after the financial crisis crippled the economy there.

“We see a pattern of behavior in the banking sector in Ireland and listening to those remarks, I’m unconvinced the the culture and attitude has changed, “ Varadkar told reporters in Dublin on Friday.

“It needs to change, because if it doesn’t we’re going to have another charging scandal or banking scandal in another five or 10 years time,” he said.

The tracker scandal illustrated unacceptable practices by the banking industry, a finance ministry spokesman said in response to questions, adding it will take considerable time to restore trust in the industry.

A KBC spokesman could not immediately comment. A spokesman for the Irish central bank declined to comment.

