(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank cut its policy rate for the first time in four months Thursday, aiming to support the economy’s recovery and reaffirming its commitment to accommodative policy.

Bank Indonesia cut its seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, the lowest since the benchmark was introduced in 2016, as 11 of 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted. One had forecast a 50 basis point cut, while the rest expected the bank to hold rates steady.

The rate cut comes after Southeast Asia’s biggest economy contracted more than expected last quarter, falling into its first recession since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago. Policy makers hope the economy can eke out some growth in the fourth quarter, even though recent vital indicators -- including consumer confidence, retail sales, imports and manufacturing -- suggest that will be difficult.

Strength in the rupiah, which has risen the most among Asian currencies this month on surging capital inflows, provides room for the monetary authority to resume policy easing. The central bank also has said the outlook for the current-account deficit is improving, with the country posting a $3.61 billion trade surplus in October, its highest in a decade.

