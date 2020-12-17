(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and pledged to keep policy accommodative into next year to help Southeast Asia’s largest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.75% on Thursday, as predicted by 24 of 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The others expected a 25-basis point cut.

The decision is in line with subdued inflation projections and recent stability in the rupiah currency, Governor Perry Warjiyo said at a briefing in Jakarta.

“It looks to be a preservation of bullets for 2021,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “With loan growth at an abysmal rate, Bank Indonesia is likely to reach for a rate cut again potentially as soon as in the first meeting of 2021 in January.”

The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds fell as much as 11 basis points after the decision, while the Jakarta Composite Index dropped 0.3%. The rupiah was largely unchanged.

The central bank has lowered rates by a total of 125 basis points this year as it expects the economy to shrink 1% to 2% -- worse than the government forecast of a 0.6% to 1.7% contraction -- amid Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak. Despite the cuts, lending to business has not accelerated as hoped, given still-high funding costs and weak domestic demand.

Warjiyo has pledged to keep policy rates low as long as inflation remains muted to help the economy rebound next year. The central bank also will remain a standby buyer in government bond markets next year, after it recently wrapped up 397.56 trillion rupiah ($28.1 billion) in direct bond purchases under an emergency burden-sharing program this year.

The rupiah currency, a frequent concern for the central bank, has declined 0.5% against the dollar over the past month, and is down about 1.8% on the year. Indonesia posted a trade surplus of $19.7 billion for January-November, providing space for the central bank to resume cutting rates early next year, according to some analysts.

“BI has more than ample space to cut rates further in 2021,” said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Groep NV in Manila. “We forecast a gradual pickup in economic activity as Indonesia benefits from a well-coordinated fiscal and monetary response to the ongoing recession.”

